Greatest Games in Super Bowl History

Few days are as anticipated in America like Super Bowl Sunday. Even though many avoided gatherings for the 2021 edition of the big game, over 96 million football fans across the world still grabbed beers, wings, and sat down in the hopes of catching an all-time classic.

Unfortunately, that was not the case — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers totally dominated the Kansas City Chiefs en route to a 31-9 victory. While Tampa fans were certainly thrilled, neutral viewers were disappointed by the one-sided outcome.

Viewers without a rooting interest tune in to the Super Bowl in the hopes of seeing a closely contested game that goes down to the wire. Games like the Philadelphia Eagles’ upset of New England in Super Bowl LII, or the Pittsburgh Steelers’ miraculous late-game touchdown catch to beat the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII, are still lauded by fans as some of the most exciting games in Super Bowl history.

To determine the greatest games in Super Bowl history, 24/7 Wall St. used data from Pro Football Reference to create an index of the points scored, margin of victory, late scoring, lead changes, and other statistics.

Though Super Bowl LV itself was not an exciting game, it was also historical, played during the pandemic and between quarterbacks 18 years apart in age. It may also serve as hope for long-suffering sports fans who might think their team is just one big free agent signing away from a title. The Buccaneers had gone over a decade since their last playoff appearance before this Super Bowl run. The addition of Tom Brady turned the franchise around, taking them from perennial losers to the best team in football. These are the 25 hardest teams to root for.

