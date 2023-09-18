Teams That Waited the Longest to Win a Super Bowl

Winning a Super Bowl title is the pinnacle achievement for any NFL franchise, yet some have endured agonizingly long droughts before finally hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. The New York Jets are one such franchise, as they have won a Super Bowl just once in their history – in 1969. With start quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who tore his Achilles on New York’s first offensive possession in his debut game with the Jets, out for the season due to a injury, the team’s hopes of ending their championship drought will likely have to wait at least one more year, according to some analysts.

To determine the teams that have gone the longest without winning the Super Bowl, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the results of all 55 Super Bowls using Pro Football Reference.

In the Super Bowl era, a dozen teams have never won the big game. Eight of those clubs – Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, and the Tennessee Titans (originally Houston Oilers) – existed before the first Super Bowl was played in 1967. (These are the NFL teams that have lost the most Super Bowls.)

Here’s how long it’s been since these NFL teams have won a Super Bowl

Four teams – Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, and the Jacksonville Jaguars – have never reached the big game. While Houston and Jacksonville are relatively new teams, joining the NFL within the last 27 years, Cleveland and Detroit have been playing professional football for more than 70 years. They are among 10 teams in the NFL that have gone more than 50 years without winning the Super Bowl.