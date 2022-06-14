Best Movies to Stream on HBO Max This Month

Spanning all cinematic eras, the HBO Max film library strives for quality and quantity in equal measure. Unlike a number of its peers, the streaming platform seems as dedicated to preserving movie history as it does with unloading new content.

To determine the best movies to stream on HBO Max in June, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of May 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes. Documentaries were not considered. Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood. Directorial and cast information come from IMDb.

It’s then no surprise that the best movies to stream on HBO Max this month are also some of the best movies ever made.

Those in the mood for essential Old Hollywood fare won’t have to look far. For starters, HBO Max is home to most of Charlie Chaplin’s greatest hits, including “Modern Times,” “The Gold Rush,” “City Lights,” and more. The streaming service also offers indisputable classics such as “The Wizard of Oz” and “Citizen Kane,” two films that have blatantly stood the test of time. (These are Charlie Chaplin’s best and worst movies.)

The list goes on and on…and on. From “Singing in the Rain” to “Chinatown” to “Goodfellas” (RIP Ray Liotta), viewers will find themselves spoiled for choice as they migrate from one masterpiece to the next. (You might be surprised at some of the classic movies that flopped when they came out.)

People still enjoy serious cinema, as it turns out, which may help explain why HBO Max’s subscriber count continues to exceed expectations. Well, that and “Euphoria,” naturally.