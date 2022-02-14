The Best Films You Can Stream For Free Right Now

It wasn’t too long ago that if we wanted to watch a movie at home, we were limited to just a couple of options. We could either run out to Blockbuster and spend way too much time browsing the thousands of tapes available for rent, or we could subscribe to a premium channel like HBO or Showtime and watch whatever happened to be airing at that moment.

But with the rise of Netflix and other streaming services, the playing field has changed dramatically, with a seemingly infinite array of films available to watch whenever, wherever we want to watch them, as long as we’re willing to pay for the service. But what you might not realize is that there are lots of platforms out there that are not only streaming plenty of movies; some of them let you watch those movies for free. (If money’s no object, though, these are the best films to stream on Netflix this month.)

Platforms like Tubi, Pluto TV, and IMDB TV are certainly lesser-known than titans like Netflix and Disney+, but there’s one major difference between them: Whereas the big streamers are all subscription-based, meaning that you need to pay a monthly fee in order to access the service, these smaller guys are advertiser-supported, meaning that you can enjoy their films for free as long as you’re willing to sit through some commercials.

Unfortunately, if you want to watch the year’s big new superhero movie, you’re still going to have to shell out. But if you’re willing to expand your horizons a bit, there are a whole lot of great movies, some widely renowned and some lesser-known, that you won’t have to pay to enjoy. (These are the best movies you’ve never seen.)

From film noir classics to Academy Award-nominated foreign films to critically acclaimed independent films to beloved westerns to true diamonds in the rough, these films aren’t just must-watch for anyone who considers themselves to be a film lover, they’re also streaming for free.