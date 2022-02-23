States With the Most Job Openings

Since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of unfilled jobs in the United States has hit multi-decade highs. There were 10.9 million job openings nationwide at the end of 2021, a 62% increase from a year earlier.

Causes of the historic labor shortage are varied. During the pandemic, early retirements surged, parents of school-age children left the workforce en masse, and immigration slowed considerably – resulting in millions of fewer workers than there otherwise would have been. Additionally, some argue that enhanced unemployment benefits and economic stimulus payments during the pandemic reduced the incentive for many Americans to work. This is what it costs to retire comfortably in each state.

Today, the labor force participation rate – the share of Americans 16 and older either working or looking for work – stands at 62.2%, a low not seen in the pre-pandemic United States since 1977. The national labor shortage is putting a strain on businesses across the country, forcing some to reduce hours and others to close completely.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the most job openings. States are ranked by the number of open jobs as of the end of December 2021, the most recent month of available data. Depending on the state, the share of jobs that remain unfilled ranges from 5.9% up to 9.3%. For context, 6.8% of jobs nationwide are unfilled.

Despite the need for workers, a small percentage of the labor force remain unemployed, suggesting that among those who are unemployed there is a mismatch between either the skills employers are seeking and the labor pool, or the kind of work or benefits job seekers desire and what is available. The national unemployment rate stood at 3.9% at the end of last year. Depending on the state, unemployment ranges from 1.3% to 5.4%. Here is a look at the worst states to look for a job.

