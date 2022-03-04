This Is the Least Dependable Car in America

With car inventory as tight as it currently is, buyers and owners no doubt look at dependability of their vehicles or potential purchase. The least dependable car in America is the Land Rover.

Supply chain problems have meant some auto manufacturers needed to shutter assembly lines. The problem is so severe that even a strike among the truck drivers that deliver auto parts threatens to further shrink an already small industry inventory. However, the primary reason for these inventory problems is a shortage of semiconductor chips used in the electronics and infotainment systems in cars.

Prices have been a barrier for people who can find the car they would like to buy. Dealers are raising prices above the manufacturer’s suggested retail price. Car executives have begun to complain that their own dealers are doing a disservice to their customers. (This is the car that dealers overcharge for the most.)

Drivers have recently held on to cars for record amounts of time. The average age of an American car on the road in 2021 was 12.1 years, according to IHS Markit. That is up from 9.6 years in 2002. One theory of why people hold these cars longer is that they are built better than a generation ago, which suggests that they are more dependable. (This is the highest rated car in America.)

Car research leader J.D. Power releases its U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study each year. The just-released 2022 edition is the 33rd year the company has done the research.

The latest study looks at cars from the 2019 model year, cataloging 184 problems in nine categories: climate, driving assistance, driving experience, exterior, features/controls, displays infotainment, interior, powertrain, and seats.

The primary yardstick for dependability in the study is problems per 100 vehicles. The research divides car brands into two categories, mass market and premium. Ironically, mass-market brands averaged 190 problems per 100 vehicles, while premium brands averaged 204 problems per 100 vehicles. The authors believe that the more elaborate electronics and infotainment systems in premium cars may be the reason.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed the report to find the least dependable cars in America. The brand with the worst performance is the Land Rover, the high-end sport utility vehicle brand, with 284 problems per 100 cars. The old British SUV brand is currently owned by Tata Motors, based in India. To compare the most dependable brand, Kia, has 145 problems per 100 vehicles.

The second worst brand is Ram, with 266 problems per vehicle. Ram sells one of the three most popular pickups in America and competes with the Ford F-series and Chevy Silverado. (These are America’s most popular pickup trucks.)

These are the least dependable car in America