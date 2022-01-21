America’s Most Popular Pickup Trucks

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was a slow year for new auto sales in the United States. However, new car sales have since rebounded, up 28% in the first six months of 2021 compared to the same period the previous year – and many of the vehicles driving that growth are pickup trucks.

As a segment, pickup trucks are not as popular with American motorists as crossovers, which are essentially a cross between a passenger car and an SUV. Still, more pickup trucks are sold in the U.S. market than any other country in the world, and the three best-selling vehicles in the U.S. so far this year are all pickup trucks. Combined, the three top sellers accounted for nearly 12% of all new vehicle sales. These are the cars that stay on dealer lots the longest.

Using vehicle sales figures compiled by GoodCarBadCar, an auto industry data company, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most popular pickup trucks in America. We ranked all 13 mass production pickup truck models available in the United States by total sales in the first half of 2021. Base MSRP figures are for the 2021 model year for each vehicle.

Heavy-duty work trucks notwithstanding, pickups are generally divided into two segments: compact or midsize, and full-size. In the U.S., full-size trucks dominate the market. Four of the five best selling pickups this year are full-size and are manufactured by one of the Big Three American automakers. The one midsize truck to rank among the five best sellers is made by Toyota.

While they are not known for their fuel efficiency, pickup trucks appeal to a wide range of American motorists for their capability and versatility. In addition to traditional functionality that has historically made them popular, such as towing and hauling capacity, many modern pickups can comfortably fit a family of five. Others, especially some in the midsize segment, are specially built to withstand the rigors of off-road driving. Here is a look at the most and least dependable cars in 2021.

