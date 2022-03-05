50 US Counties With the Most Student Debt

The cost of higher education in the United States has been growing at such an alarming rate that total student loan debt in the country hit $1.7 trillion this year after topping $1 trillion just nine years ago, putting this trend well on the path to topping $2 trillion by the time current college freshmen completes a four-year degree path.

Tuition for full-time students at an in-state public university hit an average of $10,560 for the 2020-2021 academic cycle, doubled in price compared to 2000-2001, according to the College Board. This means the average total tuition for the most affordable bachelor’s degree in the U.S. easily tops $40,000, and that’s before the costs of room and board, books and supplies, and other expenses. Going to an out-of-state college or a private university can more than double or triple the cost. Here’s the most expensive college in every state.

Considering that a college education can cost way more than the annual median wage of a full-time worker in their early 20s, it should be no surprise that so many Americans start their careers already weighted down with yoke of higher-education debt that follows them for years, longer still if the type of education doesn’t lead to significant higher earnings quickly after graduation. Here’s a list of the 20 best colleges in America.

A 2019 report from New York Life found that taking on too much student loan debt was a top financial regret among the survey’s 2,200 adults who reported taking an average of 18-and-a-half years to pay down the debt.

The ability to pay down student loan debt depends on a lot of factors, notably whether or not the degree you borrowed against led to a good job in your present location. A graduate with a coveted diploma in a large city with many job opportunities may have an easier time paying off the debt than the graduate living in a less-populated area with fewer plum career opportunities.

With so much student debt sloshing around the country, many Americans find themselves defaulting on student loan payments.

Here’s a list of counties with the most student loan debt in collections

To identify the counties with the most student loan debt in collections, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the median student loan debt in collections among those residents in every state with student loan debt in collections from non-profit think tank Urban Institute‘s Debt in America 2021 report. The Urban Institute used credit bureau data from 2020.

The share of student debt in collections, also from the Urban Institute, is the percentage of total individuals with any form of student debt that is open, deferred, and sent out to a collection agency. Educational attainment comes from the American Community Survey 2019 5-year estimates.