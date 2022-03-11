Teams With the Most NCAA Basketball Championships

March Madness is one of the most exciting times of the year for sports fans – there are dozens of games to watch, brackets to make, and exciting upsets to enjoy. Though spectators love watching a Cinderella team advance deep into the NCAA Tournament, the reality is that a powerhouse team almost always wins the championship.

College basketball is a sport of the haves and the have-nots. Since the tournament began in 1939, 59 of the 82 championships have been won by just 15 different programs. These schools have found the recipe for success, by recruiting star players and hiring experienced coaches that can get the most out of their teams.

To determine the teams with the most NCAA basketball championships, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from sports data site Sports Reference. Titles vacated due to NCAA rules infractions were not considered.

A handful of schools have established blue blood programs, consistently producing teams that have a good chance to win it all year after year. These teams have top-notch facilities and great coaches, as well as a track record of success in the tournament and a proven history of producing NBA players. These factors make it easier to recruit talented high school players, keeping the cycle of success going.

Many of the teams on this list won all their titles within a few years or even back to back. These tournament victories were often spurred on by a superstar player, or a team loaded with NBA talent. In some cases, players like Bill Russell or Michael Jordan showed the skills that would later make them NBA superstars. These are the teams with the most Hall of Famers.

