Best Movies to Stream on Amazon Prime This Month

Every month Amazon Prime adds movies to its lineup and takes other movies off. As usual with this high-profile streaming service, each month’s offerings include something for every taste and age bracket.

To determine the best things to watch on Amazon Prime this March, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of February 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies included with Prime that had at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes as of February, and ruled out documentaries. (Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood, and directorial and cast credits are from IMDb.)

Amazon Prime really shines for the classics. Top picks for March include Buster Keaton’s “The General” (1926); Jimmy Stewart in “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946); “The Night of the Hunter” (1955), the only feature directed by actor Charles Laughton; and “Charade” (1963), with Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn.

The No. 1 movie is “12 Angry Men” from 1957. Directed by Sidney Lumet and starring Henry Fonda, it’s a courtroom drama about a jury considering the fate of an 18-year old defendant accused of stabbing his father to death. It has an IMDb user rating of 9 out of 10, a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 97%, and a Tomatometer score of 100%.

At No. 2 is Sergio Leone’s “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” a 1966 spaghetti western set during the Civil War and starring Clint Eastwood. (If you’re looking for more cowboy movies, here are the best classic westerns available to stream from home.)

The No. 3 movie is 1991’s “The Silence of the Lambs.” Directed by Jonathan Demme, it stars Jodie Foster as a young FBI trainee who is hunting a serial killer. She enlists the aid of Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a brilliant psychiatrist and cannibalistic serial killer, portrayed by Anthony Hopkins – who gives one of the most memorable performances in movie history. “The Silence of the Lambs” won Academy Awards in all five major categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Besides these celebrated films, you might also find some choices on the list that are new to you, or that you missed the first few times around. (Here’s where to stream 50 great movies you’ve probably never seen.)

