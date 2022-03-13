Best Picture Nominees and Winners You Can Stream Right Now

Every year, several films are identified as the front-runners for multiple Academy Awards after being nominated in just about every prestigious category. And, every year, many movie fans try to watch all of the recognized pictures before the golden statuettes are given out. If it’s not possible to see all of the current nominees in time, watching at least some of the past Best Pictures winners will do.

To determine the past Best Picture winners and current nominees you can stream right now, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and streaming availability as of March 2022 from streaming guide Reelgood. Films that have won an Academy Award for Best Picture are ordered chronologically, with current nominees last.

The list has it all – silent classics, film noir, musicals, biopics, and everything in between. Some of the movies that have been judged as the best in the year they were released have not stood the test of time and have been all but forgotten. Some are now considered classics but made little money when they came out. Here are Oscar winning movies that didn’t turn a profit.

There are also those that are among Hollywood’s greatest both in commercial and critical success. They have transcended expectations and established new standards for cinema.

Methodology

Data on average user rating and number of votes are from IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and are current through February 2022. Data on audience score and Tomatometer score came from Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, and are current as of February 2022.