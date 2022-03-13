Best Movies to Stream for Free This Month

A surprising number of platforms will let you stream movies for free, as long as you’re willing to sit through some ads. You might not find the latest blockbuster on them, but you’ll find a lot of good options, including independent and arthouse movies that might expand your horizons – and that you might not watch if you had to pay for them. (These are the best movies you’ve never seen.)

To determine the best movies to stream for free this March, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of February 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes and that are streaming on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex, IMDb TV, Peacock, Vudu, and Crackle. Documentaries were not considered. (Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood, and directorial credits are from IMDb.)

The resulting list shows impressive range and quality. Look for directors with names like Coppola, Scorsese, and Kubrick, and for Alfred Hitchcock classics including “Vertigo” (1958) and “Psycho” (1960). Then there are romantic favorites such as “Sabrina” (1954) and “The Princess Bride” (1955) and unromantic ones like “Se7en” (1995) and “Fight Club” (1999) – both directed by David Fincher and starring Brad Pitt.

There are other cult classics, too, among them “Dazed and Confused” (1993) and “The Big Lebowski” (1998). (You may not be able to see them for free, but these are the 55 best movies ever made.)

The No. 1 movie is “12 Angry Men” from 1957. Directed by Sidney Lumet and starring Henry Fonda, it’s a courtroom drama about a jury considering the fate of an 18-year-old defendant accused of stabbing his father to death. It has an IMDb user rating of 9 out of 10, a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 97%, and a Tomatometer score of 100%, and regularly tops lists of the best movies on platforms such as Amazon Prime and Netflix. And what’s not to like about free?