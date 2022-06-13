Best Movies to Stream on Amazon Prime Right Now

The pandemic is making us feel like we’re riding a yo-yo. Just when you think society is getting back to normal, another round of COVID-19 knocks us back into our dens and family rooms, and we hunker down with our streaming services in search of more cinematic nuggets to help pass the time. (Here’s where to stream 50 great movies you’ve probably never seen.)

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you have about 24,000 movies to choose from, which is great – but also a daunting task indeed, deciding what to watch (or watch first).

To determine the best movies to stream on Amazon Prime this June, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of May 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes. Documentaries were not considered. Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood.

With so many films to select from, there’s plenty of gold to be mined from Amazon Prime. Director Alexander Payne is one of four directors who has two movies on the list: “Sideways” and “Nebraska.” Payne, famous for making films about relationships, has won two Academy Awards for Best Writing, including one for “Sideways.”

Wes Anderson also had two films on the list (“Fantastic Mr. Fox” and “Rushmore”), brothers Joel & Ethan Coen are here with the Depression-era comedy “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” and the dark comedy “Fargo,” and actor-director Woody Allen scores two places, for “Hannah and Her Sisters” and “Annie Hall.” (These are the best comedy movies available to stream right now.)

Famed directors from Hollywood’s Golden Age – Frank Capra, Howard Hawks, and William Wyler – are also represented, and as a measure of their enduring appeal, the two oldest films on the list – Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” and Wyler’s “The Best Years of Our Lives” – hold the top two spots.