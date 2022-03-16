The 25 Best Episodes of 'Futurama,' According to IMDb

Good news, everyone! After a nearly-decade long hiatus in the acclaimed comedy series by creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen, Futurama is set to return to the small screen. Having faced three cancellations in the past, the series has been revived once more through Hulu, and is set to premiere in 2023. (And no wonder: The show ranks as one of the 15 best animated sitcoms of all time.)

With an all-star voice cast comprised of Billy West, John DiMaggio, Phil LaMarr, and more set to return, the futuristic animated comedy will continue the story of 20th-century slacker Phillip J. Fry’s 31st-century adventures with the interstellar shipping company “Planet Express” and its colorful cast of characters. (If you like sci-fi, you’ll want to see this list of the 50 best sci-fi movies of all time.)

With so many previous episodes released, ranging from 1999 to 2013, there are a number of fan favorites out there. To identify the 25 best episodes of Futurama, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the listings for 141 episodes of the show on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, to select those with the highest ratings. When episodes had identical ratings, the ones with the most reviews placed higher. Stars, directors, and summaries of each episode also come from IMDb.

Click here to see the 25 best episodes of “Futurama” ranked