“Funny” is difficult to describe because it’s very personal. For some, it’s a simple joke or a clip of cats trying to ride a bike. For others, it can be something odd or even dark. Whatever your definition is, one thing is clear: Everybody needs humor sometimes.
Comedy shows can be more than just sitcoms, which dominated the genre on TV until perhaps a decade ago. Today there are many series, with both hour-long and 30-minute episodes, that explore what makes people laugh, usually in combination with another genre such as action or drama. (These are the 50 best live-action sitcoms of all time.)
To compile a list of the 30 most popular TV comedies either running right now or available to watch on streaming platforms, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a ranking by IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon, based on the total number of audience votes cast for each show as of Aug. 9, 2022. Average IMDb user ratings are current as of the same date.
Click here to see the most popular TV comedies, according to IMDb
The shows on the resulting list vary, though no sketch comedy shows – like “Saturday Night Live” – made the cut. In most cases, the shows that did make the list have a consistent group of characters and settings. Several, notable at the top of the ranking, have had a tremendous influence on pop culture. (These are America’s favorite TV families.)
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.