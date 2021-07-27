Most Binge-Worthy Series You Can Stream Right Now

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our lives in many ways, among other things keeping many people homebound for months. Fortunately, we’ve had great at-home entertainment options thanks to a plethora of streaming services. Binge-watching has become a national pastime.

24/7 Tempo has created a list of the most binge-worthy series you can stream right now. It highlights just how much great content has been created in recent decades — and is still being created, as some of the shows remain in production. Even better, these are the kinds of shows you can watch again and again and again — like these examples of the best classic TV shows available to stream.

The oldest shows on our list are “Seinfeld” and “The Simpsons,” which debuted in July and December of 1989, respectively. “Seinfeld” ran for nine seasons and there are a total of 180 episodes, which is a lot for a show about nothing. “The Simpsons” has been running for 32 seasons and there are a whopping 706 episodes so far, with more added weekly. Doh! Here are the highest-rated shows you can watch today.

To determine the most binge-worthy series you can stream right now, 24/7 Tempo developed an index based on several measures from IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and the streaming guide Reelgood. The index consists of each movie’s IMDb user rating, the total number of audience votes on IMDb, and the Reelgood rating. Each measure was weighted equally. Only shows with at least 1,000 IMDb votes, have been on television for at least four years, and are available to stream on major services as of June 2021 were considered. Data was collected June 2021.

Information on debut year, average episode length, and cast came from IMDb. Information on principal streaming services for each series came from Reelgood and Decider, a pop culture website run by the New York Post. Where more than one service streams a series, the ones offering the most seasons or episodes are given. Seasons that have been announced or produced but not yet aired were not included. In the case of shows still running, the number of episodes will change. Note, too, that availability on various platforms changes frequently.

The most binge-worthy show of all is arguably “Game of Thrones,” HBO’s fantasy drama based on George R.R. Martin’s best-selling book series “A Song of Ice and Fire.” A lot happens in “Game of Thrones” and it most certainly isn’t a show about nothing.