Presidents With the Most Pardons

The U.S. Constitution grants the president the power to pardon any individual who has committed a federal crime and set aside his or her punishment. A pardon is one form of the president’s clemency powers, the others being the ability to commute a sentence, remit or restitute a fine, and delay punishment. Pardons do not always get people out of prison. Some are given after a sentence has already been served, to clear people’s records and restore their rights.

The president’s power to pardon is largely unrestrained, and presidents are free to pardon any federal crime. However, certain pardon powers are still legally murky. President Donald Trump claimed that he could pardon himself, but it was never put to the test in court, and legal scholars are divided on the issue.

The ability to pardon theoretically exists to correct injustices or forgive someone deemed worthy of forgiveness. However, many of the clemencies often feel more like favors among political cronies than benevolent acts of grace. Of course, presidents must live with the potential political consequences of their actions for themselves and their political parties. For this reason, many presidents wait until the end of their time in office to carry out their most controversial acts of clemency. (The ability to pardon is one of many of the best perks of being president of the United States.)

To determine the presidents with the most pardons, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on clemency from the Department of Justice Office of the Pardon Attorney. Presidents were ranked based on the total number of pardons they granted during their terms. We excluded pardons granted by proclamation, such as President Jimmy Carter’s proclamation granting clemency to various Vietnam era offenders. The DOJ only tracks presidential pardons starting with President William McKinley, therefore no presidents prior to McKinely are on this list.

The presidents on this list used their powers for a wide variety of reasons, and we noted some of the most intriguing and eyebrow-raising acts. These include a president tricked into granting clemency, a president who both gave and received pardons, and multiple instances of presidents commuting death sentences to life in prison. (Also check out the most surprising facts about every president.)

