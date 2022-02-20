The Best Perks of Being President of the United States

The president of the United States certainly has a lot on his shoulders. If you compare pictures from when they begin the job and when they leave office they look like they’ve aged decades in only four to eight years. They’re one of the most powerful people in the world and have a considerable amount of responsibility.

However, all this does come with many perks, some of which last the rest of their lives. Former presidents walk away with massive pensions and great health insurance along with plenty of opportunities to make money.

To determine the best perks of being president, 24/7 Tempo reviewed information from The White House Museum, the U.S. General Services Administration, and more to find the amenities, accommodations, staff, and financial benefits given to current and former presidents.

A lot of presidential perks come with living in the White House. The compound was completed in 1794 and is held as property No.1 in the National Park Service hierarchy. It is equipped with all sorts of luxuries and security measures, and presidential families have much say over how they wanted it decorated.

Presidents have added luxury amenities while living there like swimming pools, tennis courts and bowling alleys. Several presidents have come from very wealthy backgrounds and are used to living in luxury. However, there are some who have risen from much more humble beginnings. These are the 9 poorest presidents in American history.

On top of a very generous salary for a public servant, the president receives all sorts of spending allowances for travel and entertainment. Laws prevent them from profiting beyond this while in office — but once they’re out a world of opportunities open for them.

Speaking engagements and book deals can be extremely lucrative and every president in recent history has substantially increased their wealth in the years after they’ve left office. They also continue to receive other financial benefits such as free mail and security. This is what every president did after leaving the White House.

Click here to see the best perks of being president of the United States