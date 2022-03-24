32 Sports Stars With Their Own Alcohol Brands

Celebrities in the entertainment world have associated themselves with alcoholic beverages pretty much since the advent of mass media. Athletes have as well, mostly as pitchmen (or -women) for beer. With the increasing popularity of spirits and the enduring appeal of wine, however, athletes who see themselves as a brand unto themselves are aligning with high-end products in these areas to project an air of sophistication.

To assemble a list of sports stars with their own wine or liquor brands (and occasionally both), 24/7 Tempo consulted sites including Wine Searcher, Wine Spectator, Clubhouse, and Golfers’ Wines, as well as numerous individual winery sites.

The levels of involvement in these ventures vary. Some athletes actually own wineries or distilleries and are sometimes actively involved in production. Some are investing in a brand. Others are basically making a deal with an existing facility to bottle under a line of products under their name. (Here are 24 celebrities with their own wine brands.)

South African golfers Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, and David Frost have all become involved in their home country’s well-respected wine industry. Whereas Els and Goosen created wine brands, Frost’s family has been involved in the wine business for generations. Wine is also the business beverage of choice for American golfing greats Greg Norman and the late Arnold Palmer, as well as LPGA star Cristie Kerr.

Jeff Gordon, Danica Patrick, and Mario Andretti are among the auto racers who’ve made big business in the grapes on the vine. NBA superstars LeBron James and Michael Jordan see big-money potential in tequila. And speaking of all-time greats, other iconic names who successfully transitioned into the business of making and selling potent potables include Wayne Gretzky of the National Hockey League, John Elway and Terry Bradshaw of the National Football League, and the late Tom Seaver of Major League Baseball. (These are the 100 highest-paid athletes in America.)