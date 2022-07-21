21 Most Beautiful Wineries in Napa Valley

With over 400 wineries open for tastings in the Napa Valley, it can be hard to decide which ones to visit. Although virtually none of them offer free tastings anymore, you could opt to visit budget-friendly wineries that waive the tasting fee upon the purchase of a bottle. Or you could select a few properties that specialize in your favorite types of wine. (California leads the pack by far in our list of states with the most and fewest wineries.)

Alternately, you might want to experience the wineries that offer the best ambiance, including gorgeous views, exquisite landscaping, and inspiring architecture. To compile a list of the most beautiful wineries in Napa Valley, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the websites of about 100 wine estates in the valley and consulted such other sites as NapaValley, Visit Napa Valley, Veranda, Road Tripping California, and Sonoma Magazine.

Whether they are historic estates that sprawl around 19th-century mansions or newer wineries with modern architecture and art galleries attached, these Napa Valley destinations are jaw-dropping. Mountain views abound, and the landscaping ranges from topiary gardens to drought-resistant native plantings.

Click here to see the 21 most beautiful wineries in Napa Valley

Most require reservations, and vineyard tours and tasting prices vary from $20 to $180 or more depending on the winery and the type of experience you desire. Some offer a full dining experience with wine pairings, while others serve cheese boards and lighter accompaniments. While most have indoor tasting areas, many also have terraces and gardens. Most importantly, be ready to sit back, relax, and enjoy some of the best wines that California has to offer in remarkable settings. (Wine lovers will want to see this list of the world’s 50 best wines this year.)