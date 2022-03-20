How the Burglary Rate Is Changing in Each State

Burglary – defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony – is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, a 7% decline from the previous year.

Most burglaries in the U.S. are committed in residential properties, and more often during the day than at night. These crimes are typically committed for monetary gain and result in billions of dollars in stolen property each year. Not only do victims of burglaries typically suffer material loss, but they can also be impacted psychologically. Many burglary victims have reported heightened anxiety, difficulty sleeping, feelings of vulnerability, and even post-traumatic stress disorder in some cases.

While the burglary rates have been declining in most of the country, some states are bucking the national trend, reporting a year-over-year uptick in break-ins. Here is a look at the American cities with the most break-ins.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the year-over-year change in burglary rates in every state. States are ranked by the change in the number of burglaries reported for every 100,000 people, from the largest decline to the largest increase.

Depending on the state, year-over-year changes in burglary rates range from a drop of 137 incidents for every 100,000 people, to a jump of 71 per 100,000. Nationwide, the burglary rate fell by 26 incidents per 100,000 people.

Burglary – along with vehicle theft and larceny – is one component of the overall property crime category. Even though burglary accounts for only a small percentage of all property crimes, all but one state with a falling burglary rate also reported a year-over-year decline in property crime, while every state with a rising burglary rate also reported an increase in the property crime rate. Here is a look at the states where property crime is soaring.

