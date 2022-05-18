32 Cult Favorite Items From Costco

With food prices on the rise, Americans are looking for any way they can to save on groceries, while still enjoying the food they eat. Many shoppers have turned to bulk retailer Costco for the solution. The members-only store sells large quantities of food and other items at discounted prices.

Costco offers plenty of inexpensive items that have built up a dedicated following among members. These range from simple sauces and ingredients, to DIY meal kits, and even sporting goods equipment – not to mention the famously cheap hot dog combo.

To determine some of the cult favorite items offered at Costco, 24/7 Tempo reviewed buying guides for the wholesaler from outlets like Food52, Insider, and Delish.

Cult favorite items from Costco tend to be relatively inexpensive but well regarded because of their quality, and when it comes to food items, because of how tasty many consider them to be. These items often come from Costco’s own in-house Kirkland Signature branded line of products. (The warehouse retailer sells many products – this is the most popular car sold at Costco.)

The food items could serve as the new favorite thing to pick up at the grocery store, or a way to replace an item that has gotten too expensive because of inflation. These are the groceries driving up your food bill the most.

Click here to see the 32 cult favorite items from Costco