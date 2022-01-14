This Is the Most Popular Car Sold at Costco

Costco is the fifth largest retailer in America based on revenue, behind only Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, and Home Depot. According to the National Retail Federation’s “Top 100 Retailers 2021,” Costco had revenue of $162 billion in 2020. (Unlike most other retailers, Costco requires shoppers to have a membership, which costs between $60 and $120 a year.)

Costco calls its 828 retail locations “warehouses.” Of these, 572 are in the United States, including Puerto Rico. These huge stores mostly sell items in bulk, which often allows them to offer significant savings. One of the most unusual things customers can buy at Costco is cars, and the most popular one it sells is the Toyota RAV4.

The Costco Auto Program offers members discounts on new and used cars alike. It has partnerships with some 3,000 dealers, each with a staff member trained to administer the program, to deliver these. (Cars are one thing, but here’s a look at inflatable surfboards and other weird stuff you can buy at Costco.)

Costco says that some of the cars it sells are in short supply. This is due to the semiconductor shortage that has hit most manufacturers and dealers this year. The problem is expected to extend into 2022.

The retailer is currently running its Costco Auto Program Savings Event, with a special members’ incentive discount on Chevrolet trucks and SUVs. According to the company: “To date, 40 percent of all registrations for the $1,000 Costco member-only incentive on select new 2021 and 2022 Chevrolet trucks and SUVs were for the Silverado.”

The Silverado is Chevy’s full-size pickup, and one of the best-selling vehicles in America. Its primary competitors are the Ford F-Series (the nation’s top-selling vehicle) and the Ram pickups. (These are the fastest-selling cars in America right now.)

The Silverado has a broad range of models. The base model has a price of $29,300. With a number of extra features, the price can top $80,000.

Click here to see the most popular cars sold at Costco

Beyond the Costco Auto Program Savings Event, the mega-retailer has listed the most requested cars in the entire program between January and November 2021. The Toyota RAV4 – the company’s mid size SUV, with a base price of $26,350 – tops this list. (The Silverado 1500 comes in second.)