The County With the Longest Commute in Every State

The share of Americans working from home skyrocketed during the pandemic. A recent Gallup study found that 45% of full-time workers in the United States – and two-thirds of white-collar workers – were doing their job remotely at least some of the time.

The shift is proving to be a positive development for millions of Americans. Gallup reports that over 90% of remote workers hope that the trend continues after the pandemic, citing the lack of commute time as the chief benefit. (Here is a look at the state where the most people are working from home.)

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average commute time in the United States is 26.9 minutes. For those who travel to and from work every Monday through Friday, this translates to about 4.5 hours per week, or nearly 10 days a year.

Of course, commute times vary from person to person, but in some parts of the country, workers are far more likely to have longer commutes than in others. Using census data, 24/7 Wall St. identified the county or county equivalent with the longest commute in every state.

Among the places on this list, average commute times range from 26.2 minutes up to over 50 minutes. Over the course of a week, these commute times add up, from over four hours to well over eight hours – and from over nine days to over two weeks over the course of a year. In half of the counties on this list, commuters spend four days or more commuting per year than the typical commuter across the state as a whole.

In several of the places on this list, the share of commuters using public transit exceeds the comparable statewide average. In most cases, public transportation is less direct than simply driving from door to door, adding to overall commute time. In half of these counties, commuters are more likely to drive to work alone than commuters statewide, suggesting that long commutes are the result of traffic congestion or greater distance to the workplace. Here is a look at the cities where people lose the most time driving each year.

