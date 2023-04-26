The County in Your State With The Shortest Work Commute

In the more than three years since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the expectations for the American worker — specifically in relation to working in-office — have changed. Millions of Americans now work from home full-time, or have adopted a hybrid schedule, going into the office for part of the week and staying home the rest. A recent Gallup study found that 45% of full-time workers in the United States – and two-thirds of white-collar workers – were doing their job remotely at least some of the time. Even as the pandemic continues to fade into the background, this remnant of social distancing by all accounts appears to be a permanent fixture.

The shift is proving to be a positive development for millions of Americans. Gallup reports that over 90% of remote workers hope that the trend continues, citing the lack of commute time as the chief benefit. (Here is a look at the state where the most people are working from home.)

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average commute time in the United States is 26.9 minutes. For those who travel to and from work every Monday through Friday, this translates to about 4.5 hours per week, or nearly 10 days a year.

Of course, commute times vary from person to person, but in some parts of the country, workers who are still commuting tend to have far less travel time than others. Using census data, 24/7 Wall St. identified the county or county equivalent with the shortest commute in every state.

Among the counties on this list, average commute times range from as little as five minutes to no more than 26 minutes. In most counties on this list, the average commuter spends at least two and a half days less time commuting annually than the average commuter across the state as a whole.

In most counties on this list, the share of commuters using public transit is below the state average. In most cases, public transportation is less direct than simply driving from door to door, adding to overall commute time. Here is a look at the cities where people lose the most time driving each year.

