The Town With the Shortest Commute in Every State

The share of Americans working from home skyrocketed during the pandemic. A recent Gallup study found that 45% of full-time workers in the United States – and two-thirds of white-collar workers – were doing their job remotely at least some of the time.

The shift is proving to be a positive development for millions of Americans. Gallup reports that over 90% of remote workers hope that the trend continues after the pandemic, citing the lack of commute time as the chief benefit. (Here is a look at the state where the most people are working from home.)

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average commute time in the United States is 26.9 minutes. For those who travel to and from work every Monday through Friday, this translates to about 4.5 hours per week, or nearly 10 days a year.

Of course, commute times vary from person to person, but in some parts of the country, workers who are still commuting tend to have far less travel time than others. Using census data, 24/7 Wall St. identified the town – defined as a place with a population between 1,000 and 25,000 – with the shortest commute in every state.

Among the places on this list, average commute times range from as little as six minutes to 17 minutes. In most towns on this list, the average commuter spends at least five days less time commuting annually than the average commuter across the state as a whole.

Many of the towns on this list, including Warren Airforce Base in Wyoming and Fort Irwin in California, are military installations, where many residents live and work in the same small community. Additionally, in most towns on this list, the share of commuters using public transit is below the state average. In most cases, public transportation is less direct than simply driving from door to door, adding to overall commute time. Here is a look at the cities where people lose the most time driving each year.

Click here to see the town with the shortest commute in every state

Click here to read our detailed methodology