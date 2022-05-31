The 25 Best Original Episodes of ‘The Twilight Zone’

“The Twilight Zone” brought TV audiences sci-fi, horror, fantasy, absurdism, and beyond, creating stories that excited, scared, and challenged viewers. Premiering in 1959, the series became known as one of the most iconic shows on television, spawning three small-screen revivals (including one in 2019, led by Jordan Peele), two films, a radio series, and even theme park attractions. (These are the best TV spinoffs of all time.)

Episodes depicted normal people trying to grapple with nuclear war, death, fate, aliens, time travel, and more. The show pushed the limits of storytelling for television. Series creator Rodman Serling was willing to examine topics that were often considered taboo and despite the veneer of sci-fi/fantasy, often focused on real societal issues. It’s no wonder that “The Twilight Zone” places highly on the list of the 100 best TV dramas of all time.

To determine the best episodes of “The Twilight Zone,” 24/7 Tempo reviewed user ratings on IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon, as of late May 2022 for all 156 episodes of the show’s original run, airing from 1959 to 1964. In cases of tied scores, the episodes with more votes 0n IMDb were ranked higher. Data on season and episode number and original airdate also came from IMDb.

