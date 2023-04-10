The Best Episodes of The Dick Van Dyke Show

Sitcoms were a well-established television genre by the time "The Dick Van Dyke Show" first aired in 1961. What set the show apart was that it significantly raised the writing and acting standard for such shows – which is why it remains a mainstay even today on retro cable TV stations.

To determine the best episodes of "The Dick Van Dyke Show," 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on audience reviews from IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon. All 158 episodes of the show were ranked based on average IMDb user ratings as of March 2023. In the case of a tie, the episode with the greater number of user votes was ranked higher. Original air dates are also from IMDb.

“The Dick Van Dyke Show” was created by television comedy titan Carl Reiner (who also appeared on the show). Many of the episodes are based on his experience as a writer on the early TV comedy show “Your Show of Shows” starring Sid Caesar.

The titular star of the show, Dick Van Dyke – now 97 – played Rob Petrie, a TV comedy writer who gets him into unfortunate situations. Laura (Mary Tyler Moore) is his devoted wife, who has her own comedic missteps. Archetypical TV neighbors Jerry (Jerry Paris) and Millie Helper (Ann Morgan Gilbert) are frequently involved in the Petries’ silly predicaments. The other television writers are the wisecracking Buddy (Morey Amsterdam) and Sally (Rose Marie).

The series ran for five seasons and won 15 Emmy Awards. In 1997, the episodes “Coast-to-Coast Big Mouth” and “It May Look Like a Walnut” – both of which are on our list – were ranked at eighth and 15th, respectively. on TV Guide’s 100 Greatest Episodes of All Time.

The show’s success rested on the combination of Amsterdam’s Borscht Belt one-liners and the physical comedy of Van Dyke, not to mention the chemistry between Van Dyke and Moore. Besides touching on the era’s cultural totems, like the British rock invasion and Cold War espionage, the show is also notable for having often depicted African-Americans in prominent roles – unusual at the time.