The 25 Best Episodes of 'New Girl'

“New Girl” was a sitcom that appeared on Fox beginning in 2011 and ran until 2018. While the plotline was pretty standard for a comedy series – a young woman teacher moves into a Los Angeles loft apartment with three men – the series has retained its hold on viewers well after its finale on May 15, 2018.

24/7 Tempo reviewed user ratings for all 146 episodes of the show as of October 2022 on IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon, to determine the 25 best. In cases of tied scores, the episodes with more votes in IMDb were ranked higher. Data on season and episode number and original airdate also came from IMDb. (Here’s a list of all the most popular TV comedies according to IMDb.)

Ensemble comedies live and die by the chemistry of the group, and “New Girl” was no exception. Though Zooey Deschanel plays the titular character – and her slightly off-center character kept viewers engaged – “New Girl” drew on the cohesiveness of the cast that included roommates played by Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, and Lamorne Morris, as well as characters played by Damon Wayans Jr. and Hannah Simone.

Click here to see the 25 best episodes of “New Girl”

The series has gotten legs since its finale because of social media. The cast has held podcasts on Instagram to discuss specific episodes and what was going on behind the scenes. Zooey Deschanel has used the TikTok platform to sing and dance, capitalizing on her fame as a musician and songwriter with the group She & Him.

True American, a game that the cast plays in the loft, has been picked by local viewers, and has extended interest in the show. And anyone who wants to watch “New Girl” today can find the whole series streaming exclusively on Netflix. (The platform also produces many of its own series. These are the 50 best Netflix original series of all time.)