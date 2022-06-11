Worst Movie Remakes of All Time

Hollywood often stands accused of eschewing original ideas in favor of established intellectual property and the worst movie remakes don’t do the town any favors. While predominant among horror films, the trend ultimately leaves no genre unscathed. Viewers who actually witness this dreck are left to wonder why filmmakers decided to mess with the original material, which was frequently superior in every way. “Money” is usually the answer. (Here are 20 movies they just can’t stop remaking.)

To be fair, there are plenty of cases where a remake feels at least somewhat justified in its initial conception. The most common examples would be when Hollywood adapts a successful foreign film for American audiences. If it worked with “The Ring,” maybe it can work with “The Grudge” and “The Eye,” executives figured. From a critical perspective, they figured wrong. (These are the best foreign films of all time.)

To determine the worst movie remakes of all time, 24/7 Tempo reviewed Worst Remakes of All Time on IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon. To rank the films, we created an index of average user ratings on IMDb and average audience ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, scaled to take into account the varying number of votes across the movies in our database. This combined rating was then averaged with the Rotten Tomatoes critic rating to obtain each film’s 24/7 Tempo index score. To be considered, each film had to have at least 10,000 total user ratings between IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes and 10 approved Tomatometer critic reviews.

Click here to see the worst movie remakes of all time

Those looking for guilty pleasures won’t have to look far. From the disastrous “Wicker Man” remake to the Madonna vehicle “Swept Away,” these films are packed with bad movie tropes. We celebrate them in spite of – or perhaps because of – their countless flaws. But if you’re looking for actual quality, be sure to track down the original, which will prove superior in every case for the films listed here.