Best Movies to Watch on HBO Max This Month

A newcomer to the burgeoning streaming scene, launched less than two years ago, HBO Max is a premium brand extension of the long-running HBO pay television network, featuring treasures from the rich vein of movie and TV properties owned by AT&T’s WarnerMedia.

To determine the best things to watch on HBO Prime this February, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of January 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes, and ruled out documentaries. (Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood, and directorial and cast credits are from IMDb.)

The results span a century of cinematic history, from the early Charlie Chaplin classic “The Kid” (1921) to last year’s Black Panther-themed biopic “Judas and the Black Messiah,” helmed by Shaka King. Between the two are films by such celebrated directorial names as Hitchcock, Spielberg, and Tarantino, and a number of undisputed movie masterpieces, including “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Network,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Maltese Falcon,” “Citizen Kane,” and “Chinatown.” (This is the best classic movie released every year since 1950.)

Click here to see the 50 best movies to stream on HBO Max this month

The No. 1 movie is the ever-popular 1994 prison drama “The Shawshank Redemption.” Based on the 1982 Stephen King novella “Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption,” it stars Tim Robbins as a banker sentenced to life for a murder he did not commit, and Morgan Freeman as fellow prisoner Ellis “Red” Redding, whom he befriends. It has an IMDb user rating of 9.3/10, a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 98%, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score 91%.

In second place is Martin Scorsese’s 1990 crime drama “Goodfellas.” The story of mob associate Henry Hill, it has a great ensemble cast that includes Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco, and Paul Sorvino.

At No. 3 is Christopher Nolan’s 2008 Batman movie “The Dark Knight,” starring Christian Bale in the title role and Heath Ledger, who died the year the film was released, as the Joker. (Here are all the Batman actors ranked from worst to best.)