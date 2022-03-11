Best Movies to Stream on HBO Max This Month

A newcomer to the burgeoning streaming scene, launched less than two years ago, HBO Max is a premium brand extension of the long-running HBO pay television network. It features treasures from the rich vein of movie and TV properties owned by AT&T’s WarnerMedia.

To determine the best movies to watch on HBO Max this March, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of February 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes, and ruled out documentaries. (Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood, and directorial credits are from IMDb.)

The results span a century of cinematic history, with great movies from every decade since the 1920s. These include the early Charlie Chaplin classics “The Kid” (1921) and “The Gold Rush” (1925); the original “King Kong” (1933) and “Gone with the Wind (1939); “The Philadelphia Story” (1940) and another Chaplin standard, “The Great Dictator” (1940); “Singin’ in the Rain” (1952) and “Rio Bravo” (1959); “In the Heat of the Night” (1967) and “2001: A Space Odyssey” (1968); “Chinatown” (1974) and “All the President’s Men” (1976); “Castle in the Sky” (1986) and “Full Metal Jacket” (1987); “Goodfellas” (1990) and “Reservoir Dogs” (1992); “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” (2002) and “The Dark Knight” (2008); “Inception” (2010) and “12 Years a Slave” (2013); and “Judas and the Black Messiah” (2021). (This is the best classic movie released every year since 1950.)

Click here to see the best movies to stream on HBO Max this March

The No. 1 movie is the ever-popular 1994 prison drama “The Shawshank Redemption.” Based on the 1982 Stephen King novella “Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption,” it stars Tim Robbins as a banker sentenced to life for a murder he did not commit, and Morgan Freeman as fellow prisoner Ellis “Red” Redding, whom he befriends. It has an IMDb user rating of 9.3/10, a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 98%, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score 91%. (For more book adaptations, here are 35 books becoming movies in 2022.)