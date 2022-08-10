Best Movies to Stream on HBO Max Right Now

HBO Max is making headlines this week due to a rumored shake-up behind the scenes. They discreetly pulled six original films from their library without notice, which many suspect is the first move in their pending merge with Discovery+. Viewers should anticipate the cancellation of underperforming TV shows along with the disappearance of more films in the weeks ahead.

Will HBO Max completely abandon their beloved film library? Of course not. Nevertheless, now is definitely the time to stream the classic movies you’ve been meaning to watch. That brings us to our monthly round-up, which puts all the platform’s highest-rated titles in one convenient place. (These are some classic movies that flopped when they first came out.)

To determine the best movies to stream on HBO Max this August, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of July 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes. Documentaries were not considered. (Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood, and directorial credits are from IMDb.)

Click here to see the 50 best movies to stream on HBO Max right now

From Quentin Tarantino’s groundbreaking feature debut “Reservoir Dogs” to such essentials as the original “King Kong” and “Citizen Kane” and not one but five Charlie Chaplin classics, a cinematic feast is waiting. Catch these films and others for the first time or catch them again because some of them could disappear overnight. (Here are Charlie Chaplin’s best and worst movies.)