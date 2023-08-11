Best Movies on Max Right Now, According to Data

Discovery and WarnerMedia completed their $43 billion merger a little over one year ago. In addition to the thousands of layoffs, the shutdown of CNN+, and other moves last year after the merger, Warner Bros. Discovery rebranded HBO Max to Max as of this May. Through the newly designed platform, more titles across more brands are expected to become available.

To determine the best movies to stream on Max this month, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, with data current as of August 2023, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes that are streaming on HBO Max. Documentaries were not considered. (Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood, and directorial credits are from IMDb.)

Max definitely has great films in ample supply this month. From fantasy epics like the Lord of the Rings Trilogy to enduring classics like “Rio Bravo” and “The Great Dictator“ to beloved animated films “The Iron Giant,” “Beauty and the Beast” (1946), and “Spirited Away,” this is a streaming experience that evokes the big screen. (For the nostalgic, here’s a list of the best drive-in movie theaters in America.)

Click here to see the 50 best movies to stream on Max this month

