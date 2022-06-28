Fastest Growing Industries in America

Unless you’re committed to working in a struggling or challenging industry, like journalism or acting, the best way to ensure job security outside of highly technical fields that require advanced degrees is to look at industries where jobs are growing. (Also see industries where people got the biggest raises.)

To determine the 25 industries that will grow the most over the next decade, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Bureau of Labor Statistics employment growth projections from 2020 to 2030. Industries were ranked based on their percentage increase in employment. The industries on the list are projected to grow their workforces between 21.9% and 85.7% by the end of the decade, or roughly a combined 1 million jobs by 2030.

Not all of the industries where jobs are expected to grow offer great salaries. For example, amusement parks are expected to add nearly 94,000 jobs to a total of 250,000 by the end of the decade, but they pay an average annual salary of only about $31,000.

Other fast-growing industries pay better but likely require at least a four-year degree, like computer systems design. The industry pays an annual average salary of more than $100,000 and is forecast to add more than a half-million jobs by 2030, a 23.7% increase.

Where else can we expect to see more jobs in this decade? The industries on this list are quite diverse and include non-automotive machinery repair and maintenance, motion picture video and sound recording, and support activities for mining.

Two industries are expected to add more than million positions each by the end of the decade: individual and family services and social assistance. Grantmaking, giving services, and social advocacy organizations are projected to add more than 500,000 jobs by 2030. (This is every state’s best hiring industry in 2022.)

Here are the fastest growing industries in America