These Are The 26 Jobs You Are Most Likely to Quit

Americans are leaving their jobs in record numbers. In a continuation of what has been dubbed “The Great Resignation”, some 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September 2021, an all-time high that broke the previous record of 4.3 million set just one month earlier.

Experts speculate that the broad trend is attributable to the pandemic, which has caused many Americans to re-evaluate their life’s priorities. The pandemic has also led to multiple rounds of government stimulus payments, giving many lower-income workers the financial freedom to leave their job.

The historic number of separations of workers from their job is more likely to affect certain occupations. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 26 jobs you are most likely to leave. Occupations are ranked by the separation rate — the share of the workforce projected to leave each year between 2019 and 2029. The separation rate not only includes workers who quit, but also those who are fired, or laid off.

It is important to note that even before the pandemic, turnover in most of the occupations on this list was higher than average. Many of these occupations are entry level positions, and while they have high separation rates, open positions are usually filled with new hires. In fact, in most occupations on this list, overall employment is projected to increase in the coming years.

One of the most common reasons Americans choose to quit is to take another job with a higher salary. In nearly every occupation on this list, salaries are well below average. Only three occupations on this list have a higher median annual wage than the $41,950 median across all occupations. In most of the jobs with the highest separation rates, the median annual wage is below $30,000. Here is a look at the 25 lowest paying jobs in America.

Many of the occupations on this list are those that were affected more than most by mandatory shutdowns during the pandemic, such as those in the entertainment or food services industries. Both quits and layoffs have been widespread in these sectors since the beginning of the pandemic. Other occupations on this list can be physically or psychologically demanding, factors that can push workers to look for opportunities that take less of a toll. Here is a look at the most dangerous jobs in America.

