50 Best Movies to Stream on Amazon Prime Right Now

Even though it’s summer and you want to hit the beach, visit the parks, go hiking, play sports, and party at the clubs, Amazon is giving you plenty of reasons – at least 50 – to stay home and binge-watch motion pictures.

To determine the best movies to stream on Amazon Prime this July, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of June 2022, weighting all ratings equally.

There are Oscar-winning movies and actors up and down the list, and an all-star lineup of directors – Capra, Hitchcock, Spielberg, Coppola, Scorsese, and more – representing every era from the 1940s to present day.

Four Bond movies are available for streaming – “Goldfinger,” “From Russia With Love,” Dr. No,” and “Skyfall.”

If zombie and post-apocalypse themes interest you, check out “Shaun of the Dead” and “Love and Monsters.” Continuing on the horror theme, the year 1968 brought moviegoers George A. Romero’s sly social commentary via zombie invasion in “Dead of the Dead,” while Roman Polanski shocked audiences with the delivery of a newborn devil in “Rosemary’s Baby.” (These are the 50 best horror movies of all time.)

Deceitful business practices received the big-screen treatment in “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Glengarry Glen Ross.” Staying with the crime motif, Amazon is offering “The Road to Perdition,” “Bound,” and Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece, “The Godfather.”

Issues of civil rights, homophobia, capital punishment, and crimes against humanity are examined in “Mississippi Burning,” “Philadelphia,” “Dead Man Walking,” and “Judgment at Nuremburg,” respectively.

As for lighter fare, comedies with a high school theme – “Ghost World,” “Election,” and “Heathers” – are available on Amazon. (These are the best comedy movies available to stream right now.)

Of the 50 films on our list, 34 of them have a critics’ Tomatometer score from critics of 90% or higher, and every one of them is worth staying indoors for.

