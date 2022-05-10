Best Movies to Stream on Netflix This Month

Navigating any streaming service on the hunt for a movie to watch can be a daunting task. With so many options, choosing the right one can be downright overwhelming.

It doesn’t seem like too long ago when Netflix was a virtual Blockbuster, with just about every hit film, and every new release, included in its library. Nowadays, however, it’s just one of many streaming services, equally known for its original series as its films. (These are the 50 best Netflix original series.)

With competitors including HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu (not to mention ad-supported streamers including Vudu and Tubi) also in the fray, Netflix remains the original and the largest one of them all, even though they famously announced that they lost 200,000 subscribers in Q1 this year, and expects to lose as many as 2 million more this quarter. That’s a relative drop in the bucket of its estimated 221.64 million global paid memberships as of March 31, however. (Speaking of other streaming platforms, here’s where to stream 50 great movies you’ve probably never seen.)

To determine the best movies to stream on Netflix this May, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of April 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes. Documentaries were not considered. Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood.

From “Paddington” to “Nightmare on Elm Street,” from “The Disaster Artist” to “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” and all the way up to the No. 1 entry on this list – “Saving Private Ryan” – there’s a movie on Netflix for every mood.