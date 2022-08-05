The First 32 Winners of Multi-Million-Dollar Federal Workforce Grants

On Aug. 3, the Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration announced grant awards to 32 industry-led workforce training partnerships in 31 states and Puerto Rico as part of the $500 million Good Jobs Challenge funded by the Biden Administration's American Rescue Plan. The Good Jobs Challenge is part of the American Rescue Plan's group of programs developed by EDA to distribute $3 billion allocated to assist communities recovering from the pandemic.

To identify the entities getting millions from the government, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 32 projects awarded American Rescue Plan grants according to an announcement on Aug. 3 by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. The projects were selected out of 509 applicants competing in the $500 million Good Jobs Challenge, a workforce training program developed by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.

The administration hopes that the 32 winners – among them chambers of commerce, healthcare entities, education institutions, and regional economic development corporations – will create a combined total of at least 50,000 jobs, Raimondo said in a Zoom briefing with the media.

The 32 awardees will train workers in 15 key industries essential to supply chains, global competitiveness, regional development, and equitable economic growth. Among the sectors targeted are energy, health care, manufacturing, and Information technology.

Many of the winning proposals are aimed at addressing unemployment and under-employment, formerly imprisoned people, veterans, those with disabilities, rural Americans, and indigenous people.

Seven entities received awards of more than $23 million. The WTIA Workforce Institute, which manages apprenticeship programs in technology for underserved communities, got $23.5 million for programs in 11 states.