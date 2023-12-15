6 Industrial Stocks With Ultra-Yield Dividends to Buy in December aPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Investors have shied away from Industrial stocks in 2023

Despite this, with an expected 2.5% growth in manufacturing gross domestic product for 2023 and similar expectations for 2024, the sector looks well set to hold up against the potential for a downturn in the economy next year.

Years of underinvestment could bolster the top stocks in 2024

With decades of neglect, recent issues with supply chains spurred by the pandemic showed the need to increase domestic investment to keep manufacturing in the United States.

Recession in 2024 could slow progress for the sector

While a slump in the economy next year could taper the short-term outlook, the desire of businesses and the government to not depend on global supply chains and to manufacture here is strong. With the need to build infrastructure projects, the top companies will be in demand.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. industrial research database, looking for the companies that paid the most considerable ultra-yield dividends. We found 6 top stocks that are all Buy-rated access Wall Street and offer among the highest dividends. All could be bought in December as solid portfolio ideas for 2024.

3M

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

This top company could jump with continued economic pick-up, and the shares are down big this year while paying investors a 6.25% dividend. 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally.

The company operates through four segments:

Safety and Industrial

Transportation and Electronics

Health Care

Consumer

The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications;

Auto body repair solutions

Closure systems for personal hygiene products

Masking and packaging materials;

Electrical products

Materials for construction and maintenance

Power distribution

Electrical original equipment manufacturers

Structural adhesives and tapes

Respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions

Natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles

The Transportation and Electronics segment provides ceramic solutions;

Attachment tapes, films, sound

Temperature management for vehicles

Premium large-format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage

Light management films and electronics assembly solutions

Packaging and interconnection solutions

Reflective signage for highway and vehicle safety

The Healthcare segment offers healthcare procedure coding and reimbursement software; skin, wound care, and infection prevention products and solutions; dentistry and orthodontic solutions; and filtration and purification systems.

The Consumer segment provides consumer bandages, braces, supports, and consumer respirators; cleaning products for the home; retail abrasives, paint accessories, car care DIY products, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions; and stationery products.

United Parcel Service

Source: iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

With the holidays coming, the company is in the best time of year for earnings and offers a hefty 4.17% dividend. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is a package delivery company that provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, and insurance services.

It operates through two segments: the

U.S. Domestic Package

International Package

The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

The International Package segment provides guaranteed day and time-definite international shipping services comprising guaranteed time-definite express options in Europe, Asia, the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, and Latin America.

The company also provides international air and ocean freight forwarding, post-sales, and mail and consulting services.

In addition, it offers

Truckload brokerage services

Supply chain solutions to the healthcare and life sciences industries

Financial and information services

Fulfillment and transportation management services

Stanley Black & Decker

Source: o / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When the economy is struggling, the do-it-yourself legions repair instead of replace, and this tool giant is an excellent idea with a hefty 3.5% dividend. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, the rest of the Americas, France, the rest of Europe, and Asia.

The company’s Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including

Professional-grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment

Pneumatic tools and fasteners

Corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand

Corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories

Home products; and hand tools

Power tool accessories and storage products

Stanley Black & Deckers’ industrial segment provides

Engineered fastening systems and products to customers in the automotive, manufacturing, electronics, construction, aerospace, and other industries

Sells and rents custom pipe handling, joint welding, and coating equipment for use in the construction of large and small-diameter pipelines

Pipeline inspection services

Hydraulic tools and performance-driven heavy equipment attachment tools

Lockheed Martin

Source: y / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This company remains one of the top aerospace and defense stocks to buy and pays a solid 2.80% dividend. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) researches, designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, operates, and sustains advanced technology systems, products, and services.

The company operates in five principal business segments:

Aeronautics, missiles, and fire control

Mission systems and training

Space systems

Information systems

Global solutions

Being the Pentagon’s prime contractor, Lockheed Martin offers a diverse global aerospace, defense, security, and advanced technologies portfolio.

The company’s leveraged presence in the Army, Air Force, Navy, and IT programs guarantees a steady inflow of follow-on orders from the U.S. government and many foreign allies of the nation.

Raytheon Technologies

Source: in / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This company has a diversified business mix and pays shareholders a solid 2.85% dividend. Raytheon Technologies Corporation Company (NYSE: RTX) is an aerospace and defense company that provides systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide.

It operates through four segments:

Collins Aerospace

Pratt & Whitney

Raytheon Intelligence & Space

Raytheon Missiles & Defense

The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers:

Aerospace and defense products

Aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines

Regional, business, and general aviation

Defense and commercial space operations

Cabin interior, oxygen systems, food and beverage preparation

Storage and galley systems

Lavatory and wastewater management systems

Airborne intelligence

Surveillance and reconnaissance systems

Test and training range systems

Crew escape systems and simulation

Training solutions

Information management services

Aftermarket services that include spare parts, overhaul and repair

Engineering and technical support, training and fleet management solutions, and asset management services

The Pratt & Whitney segment supplies aircraft engines for commercial, military, business jet, and general aviation customers and produces, sells, and services military and commercial auxiliary power units.

The Raytheon Intelligence & Space segment develops and provides integrated space, communication, sensor systems, and cyber and software solutions to intelligence, defense, federal, and commercial customers.

The Raytheon Missiles & Defense segment provides end-to-end solutions for U.S. and foreign government customers designed to detect, track, and engage threats.

Automatic Data Processing

Source: Vi / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This conservative information technology company makes the list and pays a dependable 2.41% dividend. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) provides worldwide cloud-based human capital management solutions.

ADP operates in two segments:

Employer Services

Professional Employer Organization (PEO)

The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, compliance services, and integrated HCM solutions.

The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers employee benefits, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services.

