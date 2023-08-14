Best Italian Restaurant in Every State

Italian food may or may not still constitute our favorite international fare (there is evidence that younger generations prefer Mexican, for instance), but you have only to glance through the recipes on any cooking site or travel through any restaurant-heavy neighborhood and you’ll see that our love affair with la cucina italiana is far from over.

The average American eats about 20 pounds of pasta a year, in fact, as well as 23 pounds of pizza – equivalent to about 356,000 acres of it. (Read about the best restaurant for pasta in every state.)

Most likely every city or town in America has at least one Italian restaurant, and probably more. National Geographic reported several years ago that about 100,000 of the nation’s 800,000 or so eating places served Italian food of one kind or another.

To determine the best Italian restaurant in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed and extrapolated from lists and rankings on numerous food and general interest sites, including Eater, Yelp, The Daily Meal, Fodors, and Gayot, as well as a wide range of regional and city-specific sites. We did not consider pizzerias that serve little else, but did include establishments that feature pizza along with other Italian dishes. (If it’s just pizza you’re after, here’s a list of the best pizza place in every state.)

The results reveal a vast and varied landscape of Italian and Italian-American cooking. There are places that strive for authenticity and preserve tradition, like the celebrity-magnet Mother Wolf in Los Angeles, but also high-end restaurants creating imaginative variations on the theme, like Scampo in Boston.

Some Italian places work local ingredients into the mix and/or specialize in the cooking of specific Italian regions, while others are unapologetically old-fashioned red-sauce eateries serving comfort food Italian style.