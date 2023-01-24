Best New Restaurants in America

The restaurant industry has certainly been through the ringer in the past few years, with dozens of renowned establishments and promising new eateries alike shutting their doors for good. (Here are the saddest restaurant closings of 2022.)

However, the perpetual evolution of the food world makes way for innovative and daring new restaurants to fill in the gaps. To assemble a list of the best new restaurants in America – those that opened in 2022 – 24/7 Tempo reviewed and extrapolated from lists published in the New York Times, Eater, Bon Appétit, Esquire, Robb Report, and Tasting Table, as well as numerous local and regional sites, using editorial discretion to arrive at our final choices.

Some of the best new eateries are helmed by the undaunted teams and chefs behind pandemic casualties. Others are the debut establishments of hot new chefs trained at distinguished restaurants like New York’s Atera and Spain’s Mugaritz.

From a groundbreaking Korean/Basque mashup to a Peruvian exploration of altitude and bioregion to a classic French bistro, the restaurants on the list overwhelmingly convey strong cultural convictions. Numerous Japanese-style izakayas (bars with a wide range of small plates and snacks that go well with alcohol) made the list, as did Italian restaurants, Mexican places that nixtamalize heirloom corn for fresh tortillas, and Caribbean restaurants that highlight the flavors of the African diaspora.

Popular dining destinations like New York City, Los Angeles, and New Orleans feature prominently, along with a few gems from vacation and wine areas like Bainbridge Island, Sonoma, and the Willamette Valley. A trend toward seafood is noticeable, while plant-forward fare is also a highlight at some venues. (Here are the 35 best vegan restaurants in America.)