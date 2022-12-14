The Best Restaurants For Christmas in Every State

December 24th and 25th mark a time when many who celebrate Christmas look forward to gathering their family together for festive dining. Sometimes however, tradition must be abandoned for work, travel, or just plain overwhelm. Luckily, there are always restaurants open on Christmas.

To assemble a list of recommended restaurants open Christmas Eve and (usually) Christmas Day, 24/7 Tempo reviewed listings on the reservation sites Open Table, Resy, and Tock, as well as numerous restaurant sites and sites with local and regional listings.

The majority of these restaurants serve on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but a few (indicated as such) are only open on the Eve (and one closes on the 24th but is open on Christmas itself).

In addition to many American restaurants, both modern and traditional, eateries serving Japanese, Mexican, Italian, German, and Chinese food are represented here. Some of these will be serving their regular menu, rather than a Christmas-themed meal. Others plan special prix-fixe menus or offer abundant holiday brunches. (For Christmas and otherwise, these are the 25 best cities for brunch lovers.)

Many of the establishments open on Christmas are hotel restaurants catering to those who will be traveling for the holiday, but they will also serve locals who aren’t staying at the hotel.

Note that some restaurants on the list have limited hours for the holidays, serving only during daylight hours. Most require reservations, and they’re always recommended to avoid disappointment.

Aside from the places on this list, many chain restaurants, including Applebee’s, Benihana, Del Frisco’s, Morton’s, and most Brazilian steakhouses, commonly remain open on both the Eve and the Day. (For those whose tradition is Chinese food on this holiday, check out the best Chinese restaurant in every state.)