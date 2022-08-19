Every Major TV Revival Ranked Worst to Best

Like their counterparts in the motion picture industry, television programming executives have often relied on reboots and revivals. For both forms of entertainment, the challenge has been to appeal to audiences who have a variety of viewing choices on cable or via streaming services. The track record for recapturing lightning in a bottle with TV reboots is not very good.

By reviving a hit series, television executives are drawing on nostalgia or the power of the brand of the show. That’s been the case with “The Twilight Zone,” the macabre masterpiece created by Rod Serling that ran from 1959 to 1964. The groundbreaking series has been revived three times. None of those reboots has approached the critical acclaim of the original. (These are the 25 best original episodes of “The Twilight Zone.”)

To determine the best and worst TV reboots and revivals, 24/7 Tempo reviewed user ratings from IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon. Revivals of American television shows were ranked based on average IMDb user rating as of August 2022. In case of ties, the show with more user reviews was ranked higher. Only revivals that have IMDb entries separate from their original show were considered.

The teen drama “90210,” whose original run from 1990 to 2000 made stars out of Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Luke Perry, and Jennie Garth, has been rebooted twice. One of the revivals, “BH90210,” which (as with a number of other series on our list) starred some members of the original series cast, received a higher IMDb user rating than the original. It’s only one of the six shows listed here to top the original series in IMDb user ratings.

Some of the revived series were animated, such as “The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder,” “The Powerpuff Girls,” and “Rugrats,” as TV execs bet that the next generation of kids will embrace the latest iteration of these beloved, and very long-running, series. (These are the 15 best animated sitcoms of all time​​.)