The Most Popular Horror Shows on TV Right Now

Horror films have existed for nearly as long as movies have. The first example is considered to have been the 1896 silent short “The Haunted Castle,” made by French cinema pioneer Georges Méliès. Ever since then, audiences have sought the thrill of motion pictures that frighten, disturb, and immerse viewers in the morbid and macabre. (These are the 50 best horror movies of all time.)

It’s no surprise that the horror genre has long been popular on television, too – from shows like “Lights Out” (1950), “The Twilight Zone” (which premiered in 1959), and the supernatural-themed soap opera “Dark Shadows (first aired in 1966) to modern-day supernatural terror-fests like “Resident Evil” and the “Walking Dead” franchise. (Here is a list of the 25 best original episodes of “The Twilight Zone.”)

To compile a list of the 30 most popular TV horror shows, either running right now or available to watch on streaming platforms, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a ranking by popularity computed by IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon. The popularity measure is based on several factors, including search engine traffic, and is current as of Aug. 17, 2022. Average IMDb user ratings are current as of the same date. Note that the horror genre often overlaps with other genres, especially science fiction and drama, but the shows on our list are all tagged as “horror” by IMDb.

Click here to see the most popular TV horror shows of all time