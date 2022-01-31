America’s Favorite TV Families

Genres come and go on television, but comedies and dramas centered on the family have never fallen out of favor.

To determine America’s favorite TV families, 24/7 Tempo developed an index based on internet popularity as measured by average daily pageviews on Wikipedia between Dec. 21, 2018 and Dec. 21, 2021, as well as average user ratings and number of reviews on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon. (All three measures were weighted equally. Data on series runs comes from IMDb.)

One thing that’s clear is that families on the small screen have changed dramatically since the advent of television in the early 1950s. In the early days, they were white nuclear families, composed of a husband and wife and children. Some were light sit-coms such as “Father Knows Best” and “Leave it to Beaver” in which lessons about character and making the right choices in life were imparted. Others were shows like “I Love Lucy” that featured slapstick humor.

The television family evolved in the 1960s to include ghoulish-themed programs such as “The Addams Family” and “The Munsters.” Comedy still ruled in family fare in the 1970s, but shows like “All in the Family” upended the genre by addressing such issues as racism and the war in Vietnam, and shows like “The Jeffersons” and “Good Times” found comedy fodder with families of color.

Later, TV began depicting Hispanic families on programs such as “One Day at a Time” and Asian families on programs like “Fresh Off the Boat”. In 2009, to reflect the reality of blended families, ABC began airing “Modern Family,” a long-running comedy about the Pritchett and Dunphy families that included a family headed by a gay couple. (Families figure prominently in many of the 100 best sit-coms of all time.)

Not all TV families are comedic, of course. Consider the eponymous mafia-linked Sopranos, the Lannister dynasty in the bloody “Game of Thrones,” and the high-handed Duttons in “Yellowstone.” (These are the best TV dramas of all time.)

Regardless of their composition, over the last seven decades, television has portrayed all kinds of families, revealing their flaws and eccentricities, their strengths and weaknesses, and their devotion to society’s most essential foundation.