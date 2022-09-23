States Where the Most People Have Gone to College

A college education has long been a key driver of upward economic mobility in the United States – and the share of Americans with a four-year college degree is on the rise.
According to newly released estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, 79.9 million American adults, or 35% of the nation’s 25 and older population, have a bachelor’s degree or higher. As recently as five years ago, fewer than 33% of American adults had a bachelor’s degree.
Educational attainment rates across the U.S. vary, however, and some states have relatively larger college-educated populations than others. Using 2021 ACS data, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most educated states in the country. In each of the 20 states on this list, the share of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree is above the 35% national average.
While four years of college may not be right for everyone, bachelor’s degree holders have some clear advantages in the workforce, including higher earning potential. Among workers with a bachelor’s degree, median earnings stood at $61,073 in 2021, compared to a median of $35,019 among working adults with no more than a high school diploma.
Due in part to higher than average bachelor’s degree attainment rates, the earnings of the typical worker exceed the national median of $45,943 in most states on this list. (Here is a look at the states where a college education pays off the most.)
Not only does a college degree open up higher-paying job opportunities, but it also provides greater job security. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate among bachelor’s degree holders stood at 3.5% in 2021, well below the 6.2% jobless rate among those with only a high school diploma. Despite this broader trend, several states on this list had a higher than average unemployment rate last year. (Here is a look at the 30 best college majors for a successful career.)
Click here to see states where the fewest people have gone to college.
Click here to see our detailed methodology.
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.