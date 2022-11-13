The 13 Leading Republican Presidential Candidates for 2024

With the midterm elections concluded, the political parties are training their sites on the 2024 presidential race and who the possible contenders might be. Typically the party that does not occupy the White House has a stable of candidates, and the way things are shaping up, the Republican Party will have a host of hopefuls in 2024.

24/7 Wall St. referenced recent political polls, Las Vegas odds, and statements made by potential candidates about their intentions to run to list 13 of the leading candidates for the Republican nomination for president in 2024. These candidates are listed in alphabetical order. (Also see, the people who gave 10 million or more to candidates in the 2022 midterms.)

Some of the possible Republican candidates for 2024 have run for president before – Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and of course, former President Donald Trump.

They might be joined by candidates with ties to the former Trump administration: Former Vice President Mike Pence, ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Glenn Abbott, each coming off massive reelection victories, might also be looking to change their address to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Glenn Youngkin, who won the gubernatorial race in Virginia last year, might leverage his newly minted national stature to make a run for the White House.

Then there are the longest of longshots. Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the vice chair for the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, who has made no secret of her disdain for Trump, has expressed interest in running. Fox News host and provocateur Tucker Carlson might test the presidential waters. (Here are some athletes who went on to become politicians.)

