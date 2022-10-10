The Happiest Countries in the World

Happiness may be more than just a state of mind. Social scientists tend to point to several concrete factors that help define the level of “happiness” in large populations.

The world’s happiest countries are likely to be more affluent than others, and their citizens have greater personal freedom to make life choices, stronger support networks, and a relatively longer healthy life expectancy. (In the U.S., these are the states with the longest life expectancy.)

To identify the happiest countries in the world, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the World Happiness Report 2022 produced by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, a series of working groups of independent experts in various fields launched under the auspices of the United Nations.

Researchers for the report used a range of survey data from the 2019-2021 Gallup World Poll to rank happiness levels in 146 countries. We have added healthy life expectancy data, which was for 20189, from the World Health Organization Global Health Observatory. GDP per capita for each country was obtained from the World Bank and is for 2021, except for the United Arab Emirates, which is for 2020.

Finland continues to occupy the top spot, being named the happiest country in the world for the fifth year in a row, with a score significantly ahead of that for other nations in the top 10. Denmark is again in second place. Iceland moved up one spot to occupy 3rd place this year, switching places with Switzerland, which has dropped to 4th.

Overall, people in Nordic countries appear to be in high spirits. There are five Nordic countries among eight happiest nations, according to the report.

Two countries have set national records in this year’s report. France ranked 20th, reaching its highest position in the 10 years this report has been published. Canada, on the other hand, slipped to its lowest ranking ever – 15th.

A major factor contributing to people’s level of happiness, according to Gallup, appears to be the growth of benevolence. Though the levels of worry and stress have increased slightly between 2020 and 2021, people’s kindness in difficult times and communities coming together – by giving money to charity, helping strangers, and doing voluntary work – has increased significantly. (These are the states where people are volunteering the most.)