States With the Longest Life Expectancy According to the CDC

According to a report by the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, the average life expectancy for a person born in the US in 2019 was 78.8 years nationwide. That’s the overall number, though, and life expectancy varies considerably from state to state.

To determine the states with the highest and lowest life expectancies, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the National Center for Health Statistics’s National Vital Statistics Reports for 2019, the most recent year for which complete data is available. It illustrates the extent to which your place of residence can have a significant impact on your longevity. (Here are the American counties with the shortest life expectancy.)

Research from the Milbank Quarterly, a public health policy journal, delved into the question of why longevity estimates vary so much. The study looked at how state policies regarding tobacco use, civil rights, and the environment factor into life expectancy. Reviewing data from 1970 to 2014, researchers concluded that state economic policies setting minimum wages and anti-discrimination laws can positively influence health and life expectancy. For example, anti-discrimination laws protect people from racism and sexism, which has an adverse impact on their physical and mental health. Paid sick leave can also improve an individual’s health.

The results of the CDC report suggest that if you want to live a long, healthy life, you should move to Hawaii. There, your life expectancy at birth in 2019 would have been 80.9 years in general – 83.9 if you’re a woman. That’s six-and-a-half years more than if you were born in Mississippi, where lifespans are estimated to be the shortest in the US. The Aloha State is also in the top ten in our list of all 50 states ranked from worst to best for a healthy retirement.